Mr. William Talmadge Hollaran, age 87, of Oak Grove Road, Adairsville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Adairsville, GA, June 7, 1932, son of the late Ernest C. Hollaran and Dovie Deal Hollaran. Mr. Hollaran was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and retired from the Georgia Department of Agriculture. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Korean War and member of Adairsville Masonic Lodge #168 for over 50 years. He was a devoted husband, father, papaw, papa T, brother, and friend. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, and vegetable gardening. Talmadge enjoyed the outdoors, especially coon hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 54 years, Johnnie Hollaran; a son, Brent Hollaran; sister, Daphne Scoggins; and brother-in-law, John Richard Fair, Robert Fair, William Jones, Larry Patterson, and Bill Martin.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Jill Hollaran of Adairsville; grandchildren, Caylen and Cody Hayes and Logan Hollaran; great-grandson, Jep Hayes; sisters, Pat Fair and Linda Jones; sister-in-laws, Peggy Martin and Ann Patterson; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Adairsville, with Reverends Jim Pinkard and Andrew Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens, Calhoun with full military honors. The body will lie-in-state from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church. Pallbearers include, Logan Hollaran, Cody Hayes, John Fair, Rob Fair, Jeff Patterson, Kip Champion, and Keith Scoggins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home.



R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. William Talmadge Hollaran