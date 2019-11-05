Mr. Shelton Haiwaitha Garrett, age 77 of Centre, passed away November 3rd, 2019 at Cherokee County Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Services will be held 2:PM Wednesday, November 6th at Perry Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Slomovitiz officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:PM until 2:PM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church on 411.
Pall Bearers will include: Tony Garrett, Darrell McDaniel, Derreck McDaniel, Wade McDaniel, Levi Nunnally, and Steve Hicks.
Survivors include: wife, Patsy Garrett; stepsons, Chad (Torrie) Twilley and Isaac Twilley; step granddaughter, Catlin Twilley; Sister-in-law, Mary Garrett; several nieces and nephews remaining.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Billy Garrett, Hershel Garrett, Holbert Garrett, Harbin Garrett, and Edward Garrett; sisters, Shirley Garrett Middleton and Dorthy Garrett Deaton.
Mr. Garrett was a native of Cherokee County, AL. He attended the Cave Spring Church of God, and was employed by Georgia Power of Rome. He also was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Providence Baptist Church of Highway 411 Cemetery Fund.
