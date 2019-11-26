Mr. Roger Derrick Hibberts, age 72, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Hibberts was born in Floyd County, GA on August 26, 1947, son of the late Charles Glen Hibberts and the late Lois Florene Duvall Hibberts. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School and was a peace time veteran having served with the United States Air Force. Mr. Hibberts had been an Independent Insurance Agent for many years. He attended South Broad Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Marvine Smith; 2 daughters, Robin Burkhalter (Steve), Silver Creek, and Shelley Marie Collins (Daniel), Rome; 2 sisters, Nancy Rogers (Danny), Rome, and Glenda Wallace, Rome; a brother, Michael Hibberts (Kathy), Armuchee; several nephews also survive.

In keeping with Mr. Hibberts’ request, he will be cremated, and no formal services will be held.

The family requests that flowers be omitted, and memorial donations be made to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161 or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at [email protected]

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.