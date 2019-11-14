Mr. Robert William Carroll, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Carroll was born in Trion, Georgia on February 25, 1949, son of the late William Andrew Carroll and the late Verna Louise Owens Carroll. She was also preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Atkins, by the mother of his children, Patricia Carroll and by a grandson, Justin Gardner. Prior to becoming disabled, Mr. Carroll worked as a mechanic.

Survivors include a daughter, Diana Putman, Lafayette; two sons, Lance Carroll, Rome, and Robbie Carroll, Lafayette; a sister, Mary Doss, Mississippi; a brother, Ronzie Carroll, Lafayette; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Shaver officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 1pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.