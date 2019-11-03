Mr. Richard A. Rhinehart, Sr., age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Rhinehart was born in Rome, GA on July 24, 1934, son of the late Wesley Fletcher Rhinehart and the late Travilla Sampson Rhinehart. Richard was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Piedmont, AL. He was also a member of the Georgia Mountain Music Club. He retired from Inland Container following several years of employment. He loved to run and ran competitively to the age of 80, and loved to fish, play golf, and work crossword puzzles. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Williams Rhinehart, by his sister, Frances Stevens, and by his brothers, James Rhinehart (Ruby), Donald Rhinehart, and Dub Rhinehart (Margaret).

Mr. Rhinehart is survived by his wife of 19 years, Glenda Whorton Rhinehart; his children, Junna Chastain (Eddie), Richard “Ricky” Allen Rhinehart, Jr. (Jan), Selena Shaefer (David), Joseph McCurdy, Phillip McCurdy, Lori Mote (Ed), and Ruthiey Boggs (Jim); his twin brother, Thomas K. Rhinehart, Sr. (Jackie); his grandchildren, Halie Sisson (Brandon), Dylan Mote, Tyler Shaefer, Jenna Shaefer, Jason Shaefer, Montana Boggs and Eme Sue Boggs; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.