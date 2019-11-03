Mr. Michael Davis Bryan, Sr., age 71, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at a local hospital.

Michael was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1948, son of the late James D. Bryan and the late Emily Coats Bryan. Michael served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Atlanta Fire Department after 31 years of service. He retired from Station 40 as FOA in 1998. He enjoyed his retirement on Lake Weiss, fishing and boating.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Bryan; his two children, Michael Bryan, Jr. (Beth) and Kelly Kever (Wes); his four grandchildren, Brycen, Ansley, Kathryn and Jacob; his sister, Candice Parrow (Richard); his brother, Gerald Godwin.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. This day was very special to Michael because it is the birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to tunnel2tower.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.