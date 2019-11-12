Mr. Larry William Ellison, age 64, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at his residence.

Larry was born in Rome, GA on October 26, 1955, son of the late Charlie Ellison and the late Ora Belle Knox Ellison. Larry was of Baptist faith. He loved working on big trucks and cars. He played the guitar and was a family man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Manuel, Ed, Ernest and Hugh Ellison, and by his sister, Billie Terry.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane Salmon Ellison; his special niece, Courtney Ellison; his special nephews, Jamie Hairrell and Corey Foster; his brothers, Melvin Ellison (Odessa) and Jimmy Ellison (Patsy); his sister, Magalene Culberson; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Cloudland, GA.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until the funeral hour.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 12:30 pm and include: Corey Foster, Jamie Hairrell, Fain Ellison, Matthew Manley, Darrell Smith and Corey Lynn Foster.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.