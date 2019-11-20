Mr. John P. Tortoso, age 55, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Tortoso was born in Rome, Georgia on June 1, 1964, son of the late Patsy John Tortoso and the late Doris Jane Boatner Tortoso. He worked as a supervisor for Asa Carlton Incorporated.

Survivors include his wife, Glorie Mellissa Weatherby Tortoso; four children, Valarie Hibbets (Doug) and their children, Angel & Alexa, John Franklin Tortoso (Kelsey), Vinny Tortoso (Chyenne) and their daughter, Madilynn, and Katy Tortoso.

In accordance to his wishes, Mr. Tortoso will be cremated. No formal services are planned.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.