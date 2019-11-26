Mr. James Robert Maxwell, age 77, of Adairsville passed away Friday, November 23, 2019.

He was born in Rome, GA, September 18, 1942, son of the late Paul Maxwell and Margaret Knox Crouch. He was of the Holiness faith and retired from Galey and Lord after 40 years. Mr. Maxwell was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching football. He loved his family and will be dearly missed. Mr. Maxwell was preceded in death by his father, Paul Maxwell; mother and stepfather, Margaret Crouch and Rev. Asbury Crouch; and brother, John Maxwell.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jean Culberson Maxwell; sons, Johnny (Cindy) Maxwell and Jerry Maxwell; grandchildren, Johnny Maxwell, James (Kalen) Maxwell, Jamie Maxwell, and Selena Maxwell; 5 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Annie Geneva Culberson special friend, Alfred Harris and several sisters-in-law, brothers-inlay, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 1:00 PM from Grace Fellowship Church, Shannon, with Doctor Reverend Barry Culberson officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the church.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. James Robert Maxwell.