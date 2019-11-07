Mr. James Clifford “J.C.” Grogan, age 82 of the Spring Creek Community, Trion, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Grogan was born in Floyd County, Georgia on January 7, 1937, son of the late Odis Leon Grogan and Datha Ozella Wallace Grogan. He was a member of the Spring Creek Baptist Church and prior to retirement was a pipe fitter with Mt. Vernon Mills. Mr. Grogan was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. He loved fishing and hunting, and spent many hours reading his Bible. In addition to his parents, Mr. Grogan was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Romine Grogan; son, Jerry Grogan; brother, Gene “Geno” Grogan; a grandson, Shawn Harris; and a son-in-law, Greg Carpenter.

Mr. Grogan is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Faye Carpenter, Jean and Barry Rollins and Angela and Robert Siffles; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael “Peanut” and Nancy Grogan and Mark and Lori Grogan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Odis and Shirley Grogan and Alvin and Joyce Grogan; sisters and brother-in-law, Magdeline LeMaster and Wyline and Burl McFry; Special Friend, Charles Hunter; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Derek Hall and Rev. Ed Flener officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Daryl Stiles, Paul Wofford, Charles Hunter, Tommy Slayton, Stanley Shafer and Buck Brown. Grandsons will serve as honorary Pallbearers.

Mr. Grogan will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. At other hours the family can be reached at the home of his daughter, Jean Rollins at 1933 Mountain View Road, Trion.

