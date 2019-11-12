Mr. George Gary Corbin, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Corbin was born in Everett Springs, GA on August 6, 1938, son of the late Alvin Corbin and the late Annie Mae Gallman Corbin. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Corbin, and by a brother, Clyde Corbin. Mr. Corbin was a graduate of Armuchee High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Hon Industries in Cedartown, following many years as a truck driver. He was a member of Worldwide Church of God here in Rome.

Survivors include his wife, the former Linda Hopewell, to whom he was married on June 13, 1998; 3 daughters, Kristy Anderson (Andy), Aragon, Misty Pope (Jason), Rome, and Tanya Conley (Jake), Bluffton, IN; a son, Clifton Stewart, Rome; 2 sisters, Mable Brown, Armuchee, and Annette Hardin, Dalton; a brother, A. J. Corbin, Armuchee; 5 grandchildren, Jaxon Stewart, Conner Anderson, Ashton Lee, Taylen Lee, and Christian Conley; 2 great grandchildren, Darian Crowe and Emmelyn Pope; nieces and nephews as well as 3 fur babies, Shyan, Bear, and Sweet Pea.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:30pm at the graveside in Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Rick Beam will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 2pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.