Mr. Garry James Poss, age 66, of Centre, passed away Monday November 18th at his residence.

A memorial service will be 1 P.M. Thursday November 21st at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Cosby officiating.

Survivors include his wife Becky Wade Poss; sons Jason (Mindy)Poss of Cave Springs, GA., Joshua (April) Poss of Centre; brothers Robin (Cheri) Poss of Rockmart, GA., Ronald (Marylyn) Poss of Iowa; 4 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Poss was a native of Chicago, Ill.; the son of the late Forrest and Margaret Brewton Poss, and was a member of Cedar Bluff First Baptist Church.

In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to: AstraZeneca Hope Lodge of the American Cancer Society, 110 West Laurel Avenue Cheltenham, PA 19012.