Mr. Doyal Dewayne Womack, age 70, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Womack was born in Silver Creek, Georgia on August 19, 1949, son of the late Curtis Womack and the late Minnie Channell Womack. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brook Womack. Prior to retirement, Mr. Womack worked for Bekaert Steel where he was a member of the Union.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Rose Phillips Womack, Rome; four children, Christopher Womack, Rome, Crystal Womack, Rome, Tiffiny Womack, Rome, and Cody Womack (Amanda Hight), Silver Creek; three grandchildren, Jordan Carroll, Misty Carroll and Autumn Womack; four great grandchildren, Jayden, Jaxon and James Carroll and Presleigh Jones; a sister, Polly Hines; a sister-in-law, Judy Womack; nieces and nephews.

In accordance to his wishes, Mr. Womack will be cremated. All services will be private.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.READ LESS

