Mr. Donald Eugene Stamey, age 68, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Stamey was born in Rome, GA on March 17, 1951, son of the late Melvin R. and Hurstine Tate Stamey. He was a 1969 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and graduated from Coosa Valley Tech in 1973 with a heating and air conditioning degree. Mr. Stamey served in the Army National Guard in Rome and the U. S. Army Reserves in Atlanta, retiring after 21 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from Shorter College in Recreational Therapy. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for over 32 years at Northwest Regional Hospital in Rome where he was Recreational Activities Director.

He loved sports and excelled in them, continuing to play softball until 3 years ago. He was a volunteer football coach for Shorter College, now Shorter University, for several years and played on the alumni baseball team.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, taught the teenage boys Sunday School class, and was a leader in the Royal Ambassador program. Mr. Stamey was also a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. He was very devoted to his family and to his church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Kathy Denise Taylor, to whom he was married on September 8, 1973; his daughter, Rebecca Stamey “Becky” Edwards (Joey), Rome; his grandchildren, Haley, Ally, and Ella Kate Edwards, all of Rome; his brother, Ronald M. Stamey (Debra), Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2pm at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Bruce and the Rev. Ken Hinkley officiating. A eulogy will be delivered by his long-time friend, Johnny Dudley. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors and the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M. having charge of masonic graveside rites.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Friendship Baptist Church on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Terry Brown, Ed Haygood, Ty Scoggins, Bill Mathis, Dwight Leonard, Tommy Ayer, Ronnie Stamey, Colton Stamey, and Trent Stamey. Honorary pallbearers will include members of the Pepperell High School Class of 1969.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 2293 Calhoun Road, NE, Rome, GA 30161 or to the Alzheimer’s Association. A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and to all his caregivers for their care, and for the prayers that have been offered during his illness.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.