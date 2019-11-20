Mr. Curtis Windel Rochester, age 87 of the Shannon Community, passed away Monday November 18, 2019.

Curtis was born May 4, 1932 in Cherokee County Alabama, a son of the Rev. Roy Rochester, and Minnie Braggs Rochester. He was a life time member of Grace Fellowship, (formerly known as Shannon C. H. church) where he served as a deacon for years. Curtis was employed at Klopman Mills for many years, he was well known for his carpentry skills and owner of Rochester Woodwork building cabinets and furniture. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Burch Rochester, daughter Beverly Susan Rochester Davis, brothers, Kenneth, Harlan, Carthel , Nathaniel and Larry Rochester, a sister, Wilma Wilbanks.

Survivors include, daughters, Fran Rochester Williams, Rome; Joy (Donny) Rochester Chupp, Rome; sister, Faye Rochester Burch, sister in law, Geneva Burch Culberson, grandchildren, Christie Davis Martin, Andy Davis, Beth Williams Costlow ( Jason): Mary Elizabeth Chupp Johns, (Brandon); Hannah Chupp Addis (Chris); several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday November 21, 2019 at Grace Fellowship Church, in Shannon, with Rev. Leslee Bailey, Rev. Haywood Clark, Rev. Micah Messer, and Rev. Barry Culberson, officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday November 20, 2019, at Grace Fellowship, 46 Gaines Road Rome, Ga. 30165 (Shannon).

Pallbearers include, Rhett Whitehead, Jerry Branton, Matthew Hughley, Marlin Gilmer, Will Costlow, and Wyatt Costlow.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements