Mr. Charles Richard Carter, age 69, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Carter was born in Rome, GA on July 18, 1950, son of the late Turner Jackson Carter and the late Eunice Irene Thompson Carter. Mr. Carter was of the Baptist faith and was an employee of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union # 72. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and most of all was happy to just be able to mow his lawn. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jerry and Leon Carter.

Survivors include a daughter, Alex Hendricks (Richard), Rome; 2 sons, Greg Carter (Ilene), and Rickey Carter (Christy), all of Armuchee; a step daughter, Brandy Jones (Rod), Wetumpka, AL; a sister, Faye Carter, Rome; 2 brothers, Loyad Carter (Diane), Rome, and Jimmy Carter, AL; his fiancé Terri Lansdell, Rome; 13 grandchildren, Carly, Payton, Cameron and Randon Carter, Cooper Rogers, Carter Hendricks, Kaleb, Conner, Keara, and Kendall Jones, Isaac Lansdell, Camdyn and Brinley Hendricks; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Greg Cater will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.

Pallbearers serving are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel at 1:30 on Tuesday and include: Michael Carter, Randon Carter, Cameron Carter, Stanley Dixon, Jody Everett and Jimmy Kennedy.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.