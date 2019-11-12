Mr. Charles Edward “Chuck” Lee, Jr., age 71, of Adairsville, GA, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at a healthcare facility in Rome, GA.

Mr. Lee was born in Augusta, GA on January 29, 1948 to the late Charles Edward Lee, Sr. and the late Dorothy Wooten Lee. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Lee and Greg Lee. Mr. Lee was a retired branch manager of United Rentals. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Bailey Lee, Adairsville, GA, to whom he was married on December 20, 1969; a son, Charles Edward Lee, III (Melanie), Braselton, GA; two grandchildren, Kennedy and Peyton Lee, Braselton; two brothers, Michael D. “Mike” Lee, (Julie), Hephzibah, GA, and Ricky Lee (Cheryl), Adairsville; sister-in-law, Frances Dranikoski (Drano), Conyers, GA; nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Lee will be cremated and a private memorial service will follow on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

