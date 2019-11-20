MR. BILLY JOE KISER, age 72, of Summerville, Georgia, passed away Monday afternoon, November 18, 2019, in a Rome hospital. Born in Bartow County, Georgia on May 3, 1947, He was a son of the late William (Bill J.) and Ruby Belle Craig Kiser, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Kiser, and two grandchildren, Grandville Westbrooks and Benjamin Westbrooks. Mr. Kiser was Holiness by Faith.

Surviving are His wife, Shirley Ann Kiser; daughter, Tausau (Jimmy) Westbrooks; son, Trampus J.J. Kiser; sister, Nan Crosswhite; grandchildren, Mandy and Cody McGraw, Austin Kiser, Katelyn Kiser, Corey Holbrook; great grandchildren, Autumn Henderson, Elizabeth Henderson, Kinleigh Henderson, Raven Kiser, Braxton McGraw, Alice McGraw, Lukus McGraw; several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23rd, at 1:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Wright, Rev. John Mann, and Rev. Jason Boyd officiating, interment in Lyerly Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Daniel Crosswhite, Randal Crosswhite, Cody McGraw, Jimmy Westbrooks, Cory Holbrook, and Austin Kiser. The Family will receive friends Friday (November 22nd) from 6 until 8 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mr. Billy Joe Kiser, who passed away Monday.