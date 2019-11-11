Mr. Anthony (Tony) Ray Lambert, age 61, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Lambert was born in Rome, GA on June 5, 1958, son of the late Raymond L. Lambert and the late Carolyn Ann (Braden) Lambert. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan Carol Lambert. Tony was a 1976 graduate of Model High School.

Tony was employed by Outside Carpets International for several years before moving on to his first love, radio broadcasting. He never considered it work, but he sat behind the microphone for WLAQ and was the voice of the Friday night football scoreboard for over a decade.

Up until his very untimely death he was employed at Coosa Country Club for over 18 years and was loved by the members for his dedication, unofficial weather forecast reports, and sports information.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Carol Renee Blankenship Lambert, his 2 daughters Jalisa Medlin (Lee) and Brittany Lambert, and his very special grandson, Bryson Lambert, and his faithful, furry companion, Darcie.

Other survivors are his brother Randy (Melanie) Lambert, Rome, GA, Phil (Richelle) Lambert, Perry, GA and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 11th at Riverside Baptist Church from 3pm to 5pm; a celebration of life service will follow.

Pastor Randy Lambert and Pastor Eric Whelchel will officiate.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.