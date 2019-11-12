Miss Chloe Grace Morris-Buck, age 9 of Summerville, GA formerly of Ft. Oglethorpe, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Chloe Grace was born in Ft. Oglethorpe, GA on May 6, 2010, daughter of Beth Ann Morris and Robert Anthony Buck. She was a 4th grade student at Menlo Elementary School and an active Cheerleader with the Chattooga Recreational Department. Chloe attended the Covenant Life Worship Center and the Liberty Baptist Church. She competed in several Pageants for Children’s Miracle Network and others winning second place and being voted tiny Miss Georgia, among other awards. She enjoyed tumbling, playing soccer in the Catoosa YMCA; and absolutely loved cats.

Chloe is survived by her mother, Beth Morris; father, Robert Buck; sisters, Bridgett Morris and Hannah Oxford-Buck; brothers, Christian Haynes, Rhett Buck and Coby Morris Lane; grandmother, Lynda McGahan; Grandpa Kent; and Maternal Grandparents, Dennis and Beverly Morris and Suzie and Steve Morris; special family friends, the Parris Family and the Godfrey Family, and Menlo Elementary School Faculty and Staff; and a number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral Services for Chloe will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Christopher Burse officiating. Interment will be private.

Chloe will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour.

Chloe will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour.