The man who was air-lifted to a trauma center after the golf cart he was driving was struck by a car on Highway 9 in Cedar Bluff Tuesday afternoon – has died.

Cherokee County 9-1-1 received the call at 2:39pm – with members of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Bluff Police Department, Floyd EMS and Cedar Bluff Fire Department responding to the scene.

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton, sixty-two year old Atulbhai G. Patel was attempting to cross Highway 9 north on a golf cart when he was struck by on-coming traffic.

He was taken by Floyd EMS to a landing zone at Cedar Bluff School, and then LifeFlighted to Erlanger Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

That accident is currently being investigated by the Cedar Bluff Police Department and the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

