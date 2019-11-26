Larry Brown, age 78 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at AdventHealth Gordon.

Larry was born on December 29, 1940 in Gordon County to the late Carl W. “Buddy” Brown and Bertha Marie Brown. He was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church. Larry was an avid Calhoun Yellow Jacket and Georgia Tech football fan. He loved the outdoors and playing many sports, especially golf and tennis.

Larry is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Doris Brown; two daughters, Lisa Edwards and her husband Mark and Robyn Greeson and her husband Bobby; brother, Alan Brown; two sisters, Joy Taylor and Margaret Coulter; three grandchildren, Tyler Greeson and his wife Sarah, Payton Greeson and Garrison Pasley; and two great-grandchildren, Esther Greeson and Tabitha Greeson.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 27th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Mitch Phillips and Jason Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving include: Tyler Greeson, Garrison Pasley, Brad Brown, Donnie Ralston, Harry Harwell, Chuck Casey, Colton Casey, Al Edwards, and Wilburn Aker.

Honorary Pallbearers include: former Calhoun Yellow Jacket football players from 2001 until 2012.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26th from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.