Jerry A. Stephens, age 53 of Ranger, GA, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at AdventHealth Gordon.

Jerry was born on September 19, 1966 in Whitfield County, GA to Mogia Marie Muse Graham and the late Jerry Gene Stephens. In addition to his father, Jerry was also preceded in death by: his sister, Gina Marie Copeland; and nephew, Dustin Copeland. Jerry worked as a contractor for Fairmount Poultry.

Jerry is survived by: his mother, Mogia Marie Graham and her husband John of Hixon, TN; his wife, Debra Stephens of Ranger, GA; three sons, Micheal Welch and his wife Lora, Randall Welch and his wife Amanda, and Daniel Betancourt and his wife Joni; three daughters, Crystal Welch and her husband Johnny Flanagan, JR, Heather Graham and her husband Joseph, and Nicole Phillips; eleven grandchildren, Chris Welch, Keisha Welch, Skyy Welch, Lane Petty, Cheyenne Petty, Kaley Welch, Kyleigh Hall, Lucas Betancourt, Wyatt Betancourt, Romeo Graham, and Skylar Key; and niece, Savannah Graham. Jerry is also survived by his fur baby, Grizzy.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 24th at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park.

Pallbearers serving include: Randall Welch, Micheal Welch, Chris Welch, Johnny Flanagan, Daniel Betancourt, Tom Gallman, Billy Bryson, David Stephens, Mike Boswell, and Russell Gallman.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23rd from 2 PM until 8 PM, and also on Sunday, November 24th from 1 PM until the funeral hour at 2 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Jerry A. Stephens.