Janice Lindsey York, age 62, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, in a Rome hospital.

A lifelong resident of Cedartown, Jan was born in Rome, GA, on February 28, 1957, daughter of the late Henry David Lindsey and Frances Edwards Lindsey. She was a graduate of Cedartown High School. Jan was always genuine, lovable, and most importantly kind to everyone she met. She was a free spirit who cared for others and was forever giving to others, even when she had little herself. She worked as a personal caregiver and never met a stranger. In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Hughes, and a brother, Gary Lindsey.

Jan is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Amy Wigley, of Littleton, CO; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Ray Miles, of Rome; brother, David Lindsey of Cedartown; soul mate, Kenny Tudor, of Cedartown. A host of nieces, nephews and other relative and friends also survive.

Memorial services for Jan will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Access Church of Rome, 1905 Calhoun Road, Rome, with Pastor Oley Wilson officiating.

Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Janice Lindsey York.