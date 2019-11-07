James William Cheatham, age 85 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Chulio Hills Health & Rehabilitation.

James was born on May 3, 1934 in Acworth, GA to the late George M. Cheatham and Elvie Cantrell Cheatham. James was a Veteran of the United States Army, and prior to his retirement was a cosmetologist.

James is survived by his sister, Audrey Cole and her husband Jack of Calhoun, GA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, November 8th at 1 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Goolesby officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery of Acworth, GA.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 AM until the funeral hour at 1 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for James William Cheatham.

