James Paul Durham Jr., age 70 of Centre, passed away November 12th 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 15th at 2 P.M. at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Danny Brewer, Terry Agan, Alan Benefield, Marston Sample, Bubba Johnston, and Barry McClellan.

Survivors include his wife, Tammie Norton Durham; sons, James (Jenn) Bradley Durham of Conover, NC., David Paul Durham of Scottsboro; Stepson, James Adam Robertson of Centre; daughters, Brandy (Wayne) Durham Fowler of Scottsboro and Amber Durham of Conover, NC.; sister, Edna Durham Burgess of Wetumpka; grandchildren: Peyton Durham, Brantley Durham, Cooper Durham, Logan Durham, Colby Durham, Libby Fowler, and Ty Fowler; several nieces and nephews also remaining.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Sanders Durham, and son, James Paul Durham II.

Mr. Durham was a native of Cherokee County, and the son of the late James Paul Durham Sr. and Eva Delta Dial Durham. He also worked as a truck driver for Averitt Trucking.