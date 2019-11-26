Early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019, James F. Brackett, or as everyone knew him, “Jim,” finished his earthly work and entered his heavenly rest in the presence of Christ where is found ‘fullness of joy and pleasures forever” (Psalm 16:11).

Jim, age 87, was born in Cohutta, GA on September 19, 1932, and grew up in Northwest Georgia, attending Rossville High School. He graduated from the University of Georgia Pharmacy School in 1952. He married Jimmie Ann Young of West Armuchee Valley, GA on June 21, 1962. They began their married life in Flintstone, GA where they lived until 1998 where they raised three boys. In 1998 they moved to Adairsville, GA. After the death of his wife in 2015, Jim moved to Rome, but spent the last several months at Dogwood Forest Assisted Living Facility in Acworth, GA. It was there he passed away after a bout with pneumonia. While Jim and Jimmie lived in Flintstone, they were members of Flintstone Baptist Church, but when they moved to Adairsville, they joined the church family at New Armuchee Baptist Church.

Jim was married to Jimmie Ann Brackett for 53 years before she succumbed to cancer and preceded him to her heavenly reward in February 2015. He is survived by three sons; Dr. Daniel Neal Young Brackett (Kim) of Rome, Brian Kevin Brackett of Acworth and Dr. James Kristian Brackett (Nina) of Krapina, Croatia, as well as seven grandchildren; Evan, Chase, Isaac, Micah, Gracie, Gaby and Katy. Jim is survived by one brother, Bill Brackett, of Houston, Texas, and many other loving family members.

After graduating from pharmacy school, Jim Brackett served as a US Army medical technician in San Francisco during the Korean War. He was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Medical Services Corps. After finishing his service, he worked for nine years as a pharmacist at Lookout Mountain Pharmacy before he was able to become owner of his own pharmacy, Jim Brackett’s Lookout Valley Pharmacy, in Tiftonia, TN. He owned and worked at that drugstore for twenty-eight years and touched the lives of many employees and customers in Lookout Valley. Through the years he worked at Wildwood Hospital in Wildwood, GA and was owner of Brackett’s Valley Pharmacy in Flintstone, GA for several years. He eventually sold his pharmacy to CVS, and he worked well into his seventies finishing 17 years at CVS before putting away his pill counter.

Jim was the son of a sharecropper, but he loved cattle. He got into breeding registered Brangus keeping a small herd for years in West Armuchee, but eventually moving to Adairsville, GA where he established Twin Oaks Brangus. He was an active member of the Red Carpet Cattlemen’s Association up until 2018.

He fulfilled many roles and was known by many titles. He was a loving husband, a wonderful dad, a pill pusher, and ‘doc’ to many from Lookout Valley who came to him for advice and help. He was a generous employer who became somewhat of a surrogate father to many young ladies who worked for him throughout the years. He was an ole cow poke that was lovingly referred to as ‘Poppa’ by his loving grandkids as well as a host of wonderful caregivers and therapists who served him over the past 18 months of his life as he fought to come back from a stroke. He was a tireless worker who spent his strength over the years faithfully serving his family, customers, and many others. In his last months, he was on the receiving end as others served him. He received help graciously without any bitterness. Everyone loved him for it. He was a good man, an extraordinarily good man, who often marveled at God’s goodness to him. “The Lord sure has been good to me,” he would often comment even as his strength and abilities slowly slipped away.

Visitation will be held at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4900 Martha Berry Hwy, Rome, GA on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 2pm to 3:45pm. Services will be held at the same location on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 4pm. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Veteran’s Cemetery Road, Canton, GA on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10:30am with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. It was his desire that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Theological Biblical Academy in Krapina, Croatia (gifts should be sent to The Master’s Academy International, 13248 Roscoe Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352. Please designate “Theological Biblical Academy – Croatia” on the memo line or visit www.tmai.org/school/croatia/).

His family would like to thank so many precious friends who have shown their love and appreciation for Jim through kind thoughts, abundant prayers, unflagging support and constant encouragement especially over the last eighteen or so months. Specifically, we would mention the fine folks of New Armuchee Baptist church led my Pastor David Howard, especially the members of his Sunday school class. We would also like to express our great appreciation for the staff of Dogwood Forest in Acworth, GA.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, Rome, GA has charge of the funeral arrangements.