Jessica Leigh Skuse, 22 of Rome, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after being held in the Cherokee County Jail on drug and gun charges.

Skuse is charged in Rome with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and abandonment of dangerous drugs.

PREVIOUS Nov 9 2019

Additional information has been released regarding a high speed chase from Floyd County, Georgia into Cherokee County, Alabama on Wednesday morning.

According to updated reports – that pursuit began in the area of Drummond Drive in Rome, then went onto Wilkerson Road and over Mt. Alto before hitting Horseleg Creek Road, West Rome Bypass and Blacks Bluff Road. The chase barreled through the Foster’s Mill community, and then into Alabama via Brushy Branch Road and County Road 22, with the suspects’ reportedly tossing contraband out the windows – possibly including a firearm. Things finally came to an end approximately ten miles from the state line in the Newberry’s Crossroads community, as the suspects’ car crashed into the rear-end of a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle around 8:30am.

Reportedly the car had also struck another Sheriff’s Office vehicle at some point and two of the Floyd County law enforcement vehicles involved in the chase experienced damage.

Three individuals, all from Rome, were placed under arrest and booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center. All three – John Thomas Duvall, age 38; Bradley Keith Land, age 44; and Jessica Leigh Skuse, age 22 – were charged with the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in addition to Resisting Arrest. Duvall was additionally charged with Obstructing Justice/Giving False Identification – with Land, who was driving the vehicle, also being charged with Attempting to Elude.

They will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges there.

Those involved locally include the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and both the Cedar Bluff and Centre Police Departments along with assistance from the Leesburg Police Department. Rome agencies included the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Floyd County PD, along with the Rome City Police Department.

PREVIOUS

Two suspects are now in custody following a high speed chase from northwest Georgia into Cherokee County this (Wednesday) morning.

The pair – both of whom have felony warrants out for their arrest – fled, after being spotted driving in downtown Rome.

The pursuit ran through the Foster’s Mill community on Brushy Branch Road – eventually entering Alabama on County Road 22. The suspects’ car finally came to a stop roughly eight to ten miles from the state line in the Newberry’s Crossroads community, after striking the rear end of a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle around 8:30am. Reportedly the car had also struck another Sheriff’s Office vehicle at some point and two of the Floyd County law enforcement vehicles involved in the chase experienced damage.

It’s believed the two occupants of the vehicle were armed during the pursuit.

One of the subjects, 38 year old John Thomas Duvall of Rome, was booked into jail locally – charged with Obstructing Justice/False ID. He will, of course, be extradited back to Georgia to face charges there. It’s unclear at this time, where the second individual will be jailed.

We’ll have additional information as it becomes available.

Those involved locally include the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and both the Cedar Bluff and Centre Police Departments along with assistance from the Leesburg Police Department Rome agencies included the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Floyd County PD, along with the Rome City Police Department

From WEIS radio