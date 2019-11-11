Class AAAAAAA
R8 #3 Newton at R6 #2 Mill Creek
R2 #4 Wheeler at R4 #1 Roswell
R1 #3 Camden at R3 #2 Marietta
R7 #4 Central Gwinnett at R5 #1 Milton
R6 #3 Collins Hill at R8 #2 Archer
R4 #4 Cherokee at R2 #1 Westlake
R3 #3 North Cobb at R1 #2 Colquitt County
R5 #4 West Forsyth at R7 #1 Parkview
R4 #3 Etowah at R2 #2 East Coweta
R6 #4 Mountain View at R8 #1 Grayson
R5 #3 South Forsyth at R7 #2 Norcross
R3 #4 Hillgrove at R1 #1 Lowndes
R2 #3 Newnan at R4 #2 Walton
R8 #4 Shiloh at R6 #1 North Gwinnett
R7 #3 Brookwood at R5 #2 North Forsyth
At Large North Paulding at R3 #1 McEachern
Class AAAAAA
R8 #3 Gainesville at R6 #2 Allatoona
R2 #4 Bradwell Institute at R4 #1 Stephenson
R1 #3 Coffee at R3 #2 Heritage-Conyers
R7 #4 Northview at R5 #1 Mays
R6 #3 Sprayberry at R8 #2 Lanier
R4 #4 M.L. King at R2 #1 Richmond Hill
R3 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R1 #2 Valdosta
R5 #4 Alexander at R7 #1 Johns Creek
R4 #3 Tucker at R2 #2 Glynn Academy
R6 #4 Dalton at R8 #1 Dacula
R5 #3 Creekside at R7 #2 Alpharetta
R3 #4 Greenbrier at R1 #1 Lee County
R2 #3 Brunswick at R4 #2 Morrow
R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R6 #1 Harrison
R7 #3 North Atlanta at R5 #2 South Paulding
R1 #4 Houston County at R3 #1 Evans
Class AAAAA
R8 #3 Cedar Shoals at Carver-Atlanta
R2 #4 South Effingham at R4 #1 Jones County
R1 #3 Bainbridge at R3 #2 Griffin
R7 #4 Hiram at R5 #1 Southwest DeKalb
R6 #3 Decatur at R8 #2 Buford
R4 #4 Ola at R2 #1 Ware County
R3 #3 Riverdale at R1 #2 Veterans
R5 #4 Arabia Mountain at R7 #1 Carrollton
R4 #3 Stockbridge at R2 #2 Wayne County
R6 #4TBA* at R8 #1 Clarke Central
R5 #3 Lithonia at R7 #2 Rome
R3 #4 Jonesboro at R1 #1 Warner Robins
R2 #3 Statesboro at R4 #2 Dutchtown
R8 #4 Loganville at R6 #1 Riverwood
R7 #3 Kell at R5 #2 Columbia
R1 #4 Harris County at R3 #1 Starr’s Mill
Class AAAA
R8 #3 St. Pius X at R6 #2 Heritage-Catoosa
R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R4 #1 Woodward Academy
R1 #3 Hardaway at R3 #2 Thomson
R7 #4 Flowery Branch at R5 #1 Cartersville
R6 #3 Pickens at R8 #2 North Oconee
R4 #4 Luella at R2 #1 West Laurens
R3 #3 Baldwin at R1 #2 Cairo
R5 #4 Troup at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity
R4 #3 Hampton at R2 #2 Perry
R6 #4 Northwest Whitfield at R8 #1 Oconee County
R5 #3 Cedartown at R7 #2 Marist
R3 #4 Richmond Academy at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus
R2 #3 Mary Persons at R4 #2 Eastside
R8 #4 Madison County at R6 #1 Ridgeland
R7 #3 Denmark at R5 #2 Sandy Creek
R1 #4 Americus-Sumter at R3 #1 Burke County
Class AAA
R8 #3 Morgan County at R6 #2 Calhoun
R2 #4 Brantley County at R4 #1 Peach County
R1 #3 Monroe at R3 #2 Benedictine
R7 #4 Fannin County at R5 #1 Cedar Grove
R6 #3 Haralson County at R8 #2 Hart County
R4 #4 Central-Macon at R2 #1 Pierce County
R3 #3 Windsor Forest at R1 #2 Cook
R5 #4 Pace Academy at R7 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R4 #3 Westside-Macon at R2 #2 Appling County
R6 #4 Sonoraville at R8 #1 Jefferson
R5 #3 Lovett at R7 #2 North Hall
R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R1 #1 Crisp
R2 #3 Liberty County at R4 #2 Jackson
R8 #4 Monroe Area at R6 #1 North Murray
R7 #3 Dawson County at R5 #2 Westminster
At Large Adairsville at R3 #1 Jenkins
Class AA
R8 #3 Elbert County at R6 #2 Douglass-Atlanta
R2 #4 Vidalia at R4 #1 Jefferson County
R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R3 #2 Bleckley County
R7 #4 Chattooga at R5 #1 Callaway
R6 #3 South Atlanta at R8 #2 Union County
R4 #4 Screven County at R2 #1 Metter
R3 #3 Washington County at R1 #2 Brooks County
R5 #4 Temple County at R7 #1 Rockmart
R4 #3 Hephzibah at R2 #2 Toombs County
R6 #4 BEST Academy at R8 #1 Rabun County
R5 #3 Heard County at R7 #2 Pepperell
R3 #4 Dodge County at R1 #1 Thomasville
R2 #3 Swainsboro at R4 #2 Harlem
R8 #4 Putnam County at R6 #1 Hapeville Charter
R7 #3 Model at R5 #2 Bremen
R1 #4 Early County at R3 #1 Dublin
*—Jackson-Atlanta, Banneker and Lithia Springs will play mini-games Monday night to determined this spot.
Class A-Public
#24 Taylor County at #9 Manchester
#17 Chattahoochee County at #16 Washington-Wilkes
#21 Warren County at #12 Terrell County
#20 Emanuel County Institute at #13 McIntosh County Academy
#23 Trion at #10 Commerce
#18 Schley County at #15 Claxton
#22 Seminole County at #11 Wilcox County
#19 Macon County at #14 Turner County
Class A-Private
#24 First Presbyterian Day at #9 Wesleyan
#17 Calvary Day at #16 Savannah Christian
#21 Mount Vernon Presbyterian at #12 Hebron Christian
#20 George Walton at #13 North Cobb Christian
#23 Mount Paran Christian at #10 Aquinas
#18 St. Francis at #15 Trinity Christian
#22 Stratford Academy at #11 Prince Avenue Christian
#19 Brookstone at #14 Whitefield Academy