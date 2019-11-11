Class AAAAAAA 

R8 #3 Newton at R6 #2 Mill Creek 

R2 #4 Wheeler at R4 #1 Roswell 

R1 #3 Camden at R3 #2 Marietta 

R7 #4 Central Gwinnett at R5 #1 Milton

R6 #3 Collins Hill at R8 #2 Archer

R4 #4 Cherokee at R2 #1 Westlake

R3 #3 North Cobb at R1 #2 Colquitt County 

R5 #4 West Forsyth at R7 #1 Parkview 

R4 #3 Etowah at R2 #2 East Coweta 

R6 #4 Mountain View at R8 #1 Grayson

R5 #3 South Forsyth at R7 #2 Norcross 

R3 #4 Hillgrove at R1 #1 Lowndes

R2 #3 Newnan at R4 #2 Walton

R8 #4 Shiloh at R6 #1 North Gwinnett 

R7 #3 Brookwood at R5 #2 North Forsyth

At Large North Paulding at R3 #1 McEachern 

Class AAAAAA 

R8 #3 Gainesville at R6 #2 Allatoona

R2 #4 Bradwell Institute at R4 #1 Stephenson 

R1 #3 Coffee at R3 #2 Heritage-Conyers 

R7 #4 Northview at R5 #1 Mays

R6 #3 Sprayberry at R8 #2 Lanier

R4 #4 M.L. King at R2 #1 Richmond Hill

R3 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R1 #2 Valdosta

R5 #4 Alexander at R7 #1 Johns Creek 

R4 #3 Tucker at R2 #2 Glynn Academy 

R6 #4 Dalton at R8 #1 Dacula

R5 #3 Creekside at R7 #2 Alpharetta 

R3 #4 Greenbrier at R1 #1 Lee County 

R2 #3 Brunswick at R4 #2 Morrow

R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R6 #1 Harrison 

R7 #3 North Atlanta at R5 #2 South Paulding 

R1 #4 Houston County at R3 #1 Evans 

Class AAAAA 

R8 #3 Cedar Shoals at Carver-Atlanta 

R2 #4 South Effingham at R4 #1 Jones County 

R1 #3 Bainbridge at R3 #2 Griffin 

R7 #4 Hiram at R5 #1 Southwest DeKalb

R6 #3 Decatur at R8 #2 Buford

R4 #4 Ola at R2 #1 Ware County

R3 #3 Riverdale at R1 #2 Veterans

R5 #4 Arabia Mountain at R7 #1 Carrollton 

R4 #3 Stockbridge at R2 #2 Wayne County 

R6 #4TBA* at R8 #1 Clarke Central

R5 #3 Lithonia at R7 #2 Rome 

R3 #4 Jonesboro at R1 #1 Warner Robins 

R2 #3 Statesboro at R4 #2 Dutchtown 

R8 #4 Loganville at R6 #1 Riverwood 

R7 #3 Kell at R5 #2 Columbia

R1 #4 Harris County at R3 #1 Starr’s Mill 

Class AAAA

R8 #3 St. Pius X at R6 #2 Heritage-Catoosa

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R4 #1 Woodward Academy 

R1 #3 Hardaway at R3 #2 Thomson 

R7 #4 Flowery Branch at R5 #1 Cartersville

R6 #3 Pickens at R8 #2 North Oconee

R4 #4 Luella at R2 #1 West Laurens

R3 #3 Baldwin at R1 #2 Cairo

R5 #4 Troup at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 

R4 #3 Hampton at R2 #2 Perry 

R6 #4 Northwest Whitfield at R8 #1 Oconee County

R5 #3 Cedartown at R7 #2 Marist 

R3 #4 Richmond Academy at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus 

R2 #3 Mary Persons at R4 #2 Eastside 

R8 #4 Madison County at R6 #1 Ridgeland 

R7 #3 Denmark at R5 #2 Sandy Creek

R1 #4 Americus-Sumter at R3 #1 Burke County

Class AAA 

R8 #3 Morgan County at R6 #2 Calhoun 

R2 #4 Brantley County at R4 #1 Peach County

R1 #3 Monroe at R3 #2 Benedictine

R7 #4 Fannin County at R5 #1 Cedar Grove

R6 #3 Haralson County at R8 #2 Hart County

R4 #4 Central-Macon at R2 #1 Pierce County

R3 #3 Windsor Forest at R1 #2 Cook

R5 #4 Pace Academy at R7 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R4 #3 Westside-Macon at R2 #2 Appling County

R6 #4 Sonoraville at R8 #1 Jefferson 

R5 #3 Lovett at R7 #2 North Hall

R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R1 #1 Crisp

R2 #3 Liberty County at R4 #2 Jackson

R8 #4 Monroe Area at R6 #1 North Murray

R7 #3 Dawson County at R5 #2 Westminster

At Large Adairsville at R3 #1 Jenkins

Class AA  

R8 #3 Elbert County at R6 #2 Douglass-Atlanta

R2 #4 Vidalia at R4 #1 Jefferson County 

R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R3 #2 Bleckley County 

R7 #4 Chattooga at R5 #1 Callaway

R6 #3 South Atlanta at R8 #2 Union County

R4 #4 Screven County at R2 #1 Metter

R3 #3 Washington County at R1 #2 Brooks County 

R5 #4 Temple County at R7 #1 Rockmart 

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R2 #2 Toombs County 

R6 #4 BEST Academy at R8 #1 Rabun County 

R5 #3 Heard County at R7 #2 Pepperell 

R3 #4 Dodge County at R1 #1 Thomasville 

R2 #3 Swainsboro at R4 #2 Harlem 

R8 #4 Putnam County at R6 #1 Hapeville Charter 

R7 #3 Model at R5 #2 Bremen

R1 #4 Early County at R3 #1 Dublin

*—Jackson-Atlanta, Banneker and Lithia Springs will play mini-games Monday night to determined this spot.

Class A-Public

#24 Taylor County at #9 Manchester

#17 Chattahoochee County at #16 Washington-Wilkes

#21 Warren County at #12 Terrell County 

#20 Emanuel County Institute at #13 McIntosh County Academy 

#23 Trion at #10 Commerce

#18 Schley County at #15 Claxton 

#22 Seminole County at #11 Wilcox County 

#19 Macon County at #14 Turner County

Class A-Private

#24 First Presbyterian Day at #9 Wesleyan

#17 Calvary Day at #16 Savannah Christian 

#21 Mount Vernon Presbyterian at #12 Hebron Christian

#20 George Walton at #13 North Cobb Christian 

#23 Mount Paran Christian at #10 Aquinas

#18 St. Francis at #15 Trinity Christian 

#22 Stratford Academy at #11 Prince Avenue Christian

#19 Brookstone at #14 Whitefield Academy 