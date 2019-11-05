High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!
Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!
https://network1sports.com/station/wjth
Dade County at Armuchee
Gordon Central at Coosa
Darlington at Region Crossover
Model at Rockmart
Pepperell at Chattooga
Carterville at Troup County
Cass at Paulding County
Kell at Woodland
Trion at Region Crossover
Calhoun at LFO
Sonoraville at North Murray
Chapel Hill at Cedartown
The Game of the Week is sponsored by McDonald!