Class AAAAAAA

Second round

Mill Creek at Roswell

Marietta at Milton

Cherokee at Archer

Colquitt Co. at Parkview

East Coweta at Grayson

Norcross at Lowndes

Walton at North Gwinnett

North Forsyth at McEachern

Class AAAAAA

Second round

Allatoona at Stephenson (HS)

Coffee at Mays

Lanier at Richmond Hill

Valdosta at Johns Creek

Glynn Academy at Dacula

Creekside at Lee Co.

Brunswick at Harrison

Houston Co. at South Paulding

Class AAAAA

Second round

Cedar Shoals at Jones Co.

Hiram at Griffin (GM)

Buford at Ware Co.

Veterans at Carrollton

Wayne Co. at Clarke Central

Rome at Warner Robins (MT)

Dutchtown at Riverwood

Kell at Starr’s Mill

Class AAAA

Second round

St. Pius at Woodward Academy

Thomson at Cartersville

North Oconee at West Laurens

Baldwin at Blessed Trinity

Perry at Oconee Co.

Marist at Carver, Columbus

Madison Co. at Mary Persons

Americus-Sumter at Sandy Creek

Class AAA

Second round

Calhoun at Peach Co.

Benedictine at Cedar Grove (GO)

Hart Co. at Pierce Co.

Cook at Greater Atlanta Christian

Appling Co. at Jefferson

North Hall at Crisp Co.

Jackson at North Murray

Dawson Co. at Jenkins

Class AA

Second round

Douglass at Jefferson Co.

Fitzgerald at Callaway (C)

Union Co. at Metter

Brooks Co. at Rockmart

Toombs Co. at Rabun Co.

Pepperell at Thomasville

Swainsboro at Hapeville Charter

Bremen at Dublin

Class A (Private)

First round

Second round

Wesleyan at Christian Heritage

Sav. Christian at Sav. Country Day

Hebron Christian at Mount de Sales

N. Cobb Christ. at Fellowship Christ.

Mount Paran Christian at Darlington

St. Francis at H.Innocents’ (Sat., RW)

Prince Avenue Christian at ELCA

Brookstone at Athens Academy