Herbert Murray Barnum, 98, passed away on November 18, 2019 in Rome, GA.

He was born June 13, 1921 in Avonsdale, Colorado, son of the late John Murray Barnum and Gertrude Schmidt. After moving as a young child to Ilion, New York, he graduated from Ilion High School and then attended Clarkson College in Pottsdam, New York. Herb grew up playing hockey and drums in high school, college and in various groups in Rome, GA.

In 1942, Herb enlisted in the U.S Army Air Corp and served with the 12th Army Group Headquarter, Troop Carrier Command and Veterans Administration. He was overseas for twelve months as pilot of C-47, C-78 and L-5 types of aircraft responsible for flying fuel and other vital supplies into France and evacuating wounded personnel out of the area back to hospitals in England. He was assigned as a co-pilot to U. S. Army Five-Star General Omar Bradley, one of the most highly distinguished senior officers in World War II, in August 1944 and remained in this capacity until the war ended and General Bradley was appointed head of the VA. Herb earned the rank of Captain and served in the Reserves until 1955. Herb described Bradley as a true gentleman. Many of Herb’s friends and family members would describe him in the same manner.

At Georgia Tech, Herb earned a civil engineering degree in 1948. He worked as an engineer in Savannah, GA before joining Williams, Sweitzer and Barnum in1962 where he worked on numerous environmental projects around northwest Georgia. After retiring, he continued work on various engineering proposals and plans until he was 85 years of age.

Herb is survived by his wife Annette B. Barnum, daughter, Vicky Barnum Godfrey (Larry), Nanaimo, British Columbia Canada, step-children, Susan Corbin (Brad), Ameila Island, FL, Tommy Betts (Darla), Cedartown, GA, Cathy Humphreys (Frank), Savannah, GA, Cindy Poole (Keith) Rome, GA, thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, living around the world – Georgia, Oregon, Illinois, California and international locations: Canada, England and Singapore.

Herb is preceded in death by his parents, John Murray Barnum and Gertrude Schmidt, former wife, Katherine B. Barnum, brother, Arthur Barnum and sister, Phoebe Barnum Van Vorst, and son John Thomas Barnum.

Herb was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, camping and boating in Georgia and Florida. His passion for playing drums and percussion instruments led him to become a part of the Rome Symphony Orchestra for many years and a founding member of the 8th Regiment Band. He loved all genres of music and listened intently to learn how well the instrumentalist performed. Herb was a lifetime member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and active in several community civic organizations.

Herb was an avid sports fan. Watching Braves baseball, tennis and football through the years provided a great pastime for he and Annette along with a great source of conversation. He was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rome, GA and opened their home on many occasions for small group activities.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Herbert M. Barnum may be made to the Rome Symphony Orchestra, 202 E. 3rd Avenue, Rome, GA 30161 or the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering General Fund, Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc. 760 Spring Street, NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308.

