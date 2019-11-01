According to the Athens Banner Herald, Zachary Forrest Solomon, has been released on bond following his arrest last month on rape charges.

Solomon was released on a $50,000 bond.

PREVIOUS

A cardiothoracic surgeon based out of Harbin Clinic, Zachary Forrest Solomon, of Rome, was arrested in Athens Thursday on numerous felony charges including rape.

According to Harbin Clinic Solomon joined the Harbin cardiothoracic team last February.

Reports stated that on Sunday October 13th between the hours of 1 and 3 am Solomon attacked a 27 year-old woman.

Warrants state that Solomon strangled the woman to the point she could not breath. He then allegedly proceeded to hit her in the head so hard he ruptured her eardrum before continuing to hit her in the head and face with open hands and closed fist.

Police stated that Solomon knew the victim and that it was not a stranger on stranger crime.

Solomon is charged with rape, aggravated battery, aggravated assault aggravated sodomy, and battery.

Harbin Clinic said that Solomon resigned on Thursday October 17th.

Check back later as additional information becomes available.

Harbin Clinic released the following statement

Harbin Clinic is aware of Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Zachary Solomon’s arrest. Dr. Solomon has tendered his resignation and is no longer affiliated with Harbin Clinic.

Harbin Clinic’s mission is to care completely for patients throughout Northwest Georgia and the surrounding region. We do this by providing the highest level of quality healthcare to the region and nurturing the wellness of individuals and families. With the communities we serve at the heart of Harbin’s mission, the Clinic does not tolerate any behavior that is in violation of its core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence.

PREVIOUS

Solomon began working for Harbin Clinic in February as a Cardiothoracic surgeon.

Athens Banner Herold contributed to this report