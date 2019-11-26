Gwendolyn Frances Rowe, age 94 of Centre, passed away Monday, November 25th at her residence.
Graveside services will be 3:PM Wednesday, November 27th at Cherokee Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Survivors include sons, Doyce Weaver of Centre, James (Joyce) Rowe of Sand Rock; grandchildren, Tommy Rowe, Lori Brown, Trenny Garner Bailey, Molley Graham; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Rowe was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Rowe.
Mrs. Rowe was a native of Dekalb County, the daughter of the late Eulay Benton and Effie Oliver Nash, was retired from Centre Manufacturing Company and was of the Baptist faith.
