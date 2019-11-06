The International Car Wash Group (ICWG), the world’s largest car wash, today announced the acquisition of four Goo-Goo Express Carwash Franchisee sites. Three in Rome, Georgia and 1 in Chattanooga, TN bringing the ICWG South East regional brand to total of 54 locations.

The first site opened in Chattanooga in 2004 and three in Rome starting in 2014 as an extension of the Dulaney family’s long history of being car wash pioneers. Brian and Barry Dulaney’s uncle Lamar Beck started the original Goo-Goo Express Car Wash brand with a Quality Customer Service focus. Since that time, Brian’s dad, James continued the family legacy of being car wash pioneers in self-serve and full serve sites. However, when they decided to also operate Express Washes, they chose to have a Goo-Goo franchise based on their appreciation for the strong customer service reputation Goo-Goo Express Wash still has today.

Brian Dulaney was first introduced to ICWG with the original purchase of 36 Goo-Goo corporate sites in 2017. Since then the ICWG team and the Dulaney’s have remained in touch given the shared regional brand trademark and business philosophy, thus making ICWG the natural buyer today.

The addition of these 4 Rome and Chattanooga sites has been an easy decision given they have already operated successfully under the Goo-Goo philosophy for the past 15 years and will make integration for both their customers and employees seamless.

“I have continually remained in touch with ICWG over these last several years and that coupled with the fact they have maintained the Goo-Goo customer service standards, gave me confidence in my decision to transfer my customers and employees into their world class portfolio.”

“We look forward to maintaining an ongoing relationship with Brian with respect to continuity of customer service and car wash innovation in the South East on both the Goo-Goo regional brand and ICWG’s other U.S. brands in the Eastern region,” quotes Jeff Maize, SVP ICWG.

About ICWG

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado the International Car Wash Group (ICWG) is the world’s largest local car wash, cleaning more than 40 million cars a year. It operates 900 locations in 14 countries across US, Europe and Australia, with 155 US venues. The Company was founded in Germany in 1965 under the IMO brand, the name still used at its non-US locations. ICWG entered the US market in 2015 and operates under the Car Wash USA Express, Goo-Goo Express, and Supersonic Car Wash brands. Focused on solidifying its global leadership, ICWG is committed to operational excellence and innovative customer service. It aims to be the partner of choice for employees and all car wash operators potentially interested in joining the ICWG family.

