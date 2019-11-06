Calhoun resident Brandon Dyer told judges of a car accident caused by a distracted driver that left him severely injured but put him on the path to obtaining his General Education Development® diploma, and now his Marketing Management degree, through Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC).

Dyer’s story, as well as his recommendation from his instructor, is the reason he has been chosen to represent GNTC through the EAGLE Leadership Institute, which recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs.

“I want to be able to support my family, obtain more education and make my family proud,” Dyer said. “As an EAGLE delegate I want to let my community know the importance of adult education and improve my public speaking skills.”

The Calhoun student was nominated by his instructor Melissa Blevins, lead teacher and site manager for Adult Education in Gordon County, who said Dyer stood out in the classroom and helped other students in his classroom throughout the program. After his accident, he realized he had the time to obtain his GED® Diploma she said.

“He comes from a background where education is not important,” said Blevins. “However he understands the importance of adult education, making him a great EAGLE delegate for GNTC.”

Dyer was one of four candidates from Floyd, Polk and Whitfield counties who were considered to represent GNTC. Dyer will represent the college at a state competition held at the Atlanta Waverly Hotel in March.

Dominic Zulu of Rome was chosen to serve as an alternate for the competition if Dyer is unable to participate.

EAGLE (Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education) is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) through its Office of Adult Education sponsors the annual Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Leadership Institute.

