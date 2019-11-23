The lobby of the Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Building H on the Floyd County Campus (FCC) was full of parents waiting for free diapers and wipes at the Amerigroup’s Free Diaper Day held on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The hour long giveaway was brought to the college through a partnership with GNTC Special Populations program and the Medicaid provider which started at a healthcare fair, Special Populations assistant Madison Hopper said. Thursday’s event was the first time Amerigroup held one of their Free Diaper Days on a GNTC campus. They will be back on Dec. 5 to offer the same services to those on the Whitfield Murray Campus.

According to Amerigroup’s Jenyfer Navicho, the health insurance provider offers two diaper giveaways per month. The state of Georgia is broken up into regions she said. A full list of events per region can be found on the company’s website.

It was through the Amerigroup website that Andrea Frierson, a Rossville resident, found out about Thursday’s giveaway. The Walker County resident drove all the way to the FCC to claim her free diapers, wipes and enter into a raffle to win a free car seat.

“I came across the event when looking at my benefits,” Frierson said. “It was totally worth it.”

While there were plenty of community members present, GNTC faculty, staff and students also made their way to the Building H lobby in order to claim free diapers and wipes for their own needs. Tyanna Freeman, a GNTC student in the Medical Assistant program, saw flyers posted throughout campus advertising the event. The Rome resident, who is expecting twins, made room in her schedule to drop by.

The event lasted about an hour with around 100 people filing in and out of the giveaway. Amerigroup will return to GNTC next month at the Whitfield Murray Campus from 10-11 a.m. to service the Greater-Dalton area.

