The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Board of Directors has elected a new board chair and co-chair for the 2020 fiscal year.

Rhonda Beasley of Rock Springs has been selected as chair out of the 15-person board with Dr. Michele W. Taylor of Calhoun serving as vice-chair. The GNTC Board of Directors is comprised up of representatives from its nine service areas.

Beasley currently works for the Roper Corporation and was recently featured in the Georgia Institute of Technology’s faces of Manufacturing in Georgia. Beasley holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Berry College as well as a master’s degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Vice-chair Taylor is the current superintendent for Calhoun City Schools, a role she has held for the past 13 years. She was selected as Georgia Superintendent of the Year in 2014 and was also a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year. Taylor holds several degrees including a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Shorter University, a master’s degree from West Georgia College and doctorate degrees in Educational Leadership from Sarasota University.

The board meets monthly to ensure quality technical education and workforce development opportunities are being supported throughout the communities of northwest Georgia.

Listed are members of GNTC’s Board of Directors showing (left to right) the Board member’s name, county, place of employment, and title:





Chair Rhonda Beasley, Walker, Roper Corporation, manager of Human Resources

Robert L. (Bob) Berry, Floyd, Brinson Askew Berry

Robert Bradham, Whitfield, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO

Vann Brown, Whitfield, Brown Ox Ventures, Inc., president

Dr. James Cantrell, Dade, Dade County Board of Education, director of School Operations

James “Jay” Henry, Catoosa, Shaw Industries, director of Operations Support

Albert “Al” Hodge, Floyd, Hodge Consulting

Paul Meredith, Chattooga, Mohawk, director of Manufacturing

William “Terry” Nesbitt, Gordon, U. S. Army, retired Major General

Robert “Bob” Owens, Floyd, OTR Wheel Engineering, Inc., chief financial officer

Brittany Pittman, Murray

Kenna Stock, Floyd, Harbin Clinic, chief executive officer

Vice-chair Michele Taylor, Gordon, Calhoun City Schools, superintendent

John Thomas, Whitfield, Dalton Utilities, chief energy services officer

Cassandra Wheeler, Floyd, Georgia Power, northwest regional director

Dr. Phillip Williams, Chattooga, Trion City Schools, superintendent

