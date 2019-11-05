The GHSA released its reclassification on Tuesday, making way for an entirely different look for local schools and the teams they will play over the next two years.

Schools have until November 11 to appeal their classification.

Please note that schools in classes 1A and 7A were classified based only on their FTE or enrollment numbers because the rules adopted by the State Executive Committee do not allow schools to be forced up into 7A or out of 1A because of the multiplier.

Schools in classes 2A through 6A were classified based on their Student Reclassification Count, which is derived using a multiplier of 2.0 on students residing outside the school’s designated attendance zone.

Click link below for full reclassification

https://www.ghsa.net/sites/default/files/documents/reclassification/Reclassification_-_Classification_List_7A-1A.pdf

Here are where some of the local schools were classified.

1A private – Darlington

1A public – Armuchee, Trion

2A – Gordon Central, Pepperell, Model, Chattooga, Coosa, Dade County

3A – Sonoraville, Rockmart, Adairsville, North Murray, Ringgold, LFO, Murray County

4A – Cedartown,

5A – Calhoun, Cass, Cartersville,

6A – Dalton, Rome