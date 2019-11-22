George Thomas “Tommy” Pierce, age 59 of Centre, passed away Thursday, November 21st at his residence.

Funeral services will be 2:PM Saturday, November 23rd at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Shubert officiating; burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:PM Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Darrin McBride, Michael Lockridge, Danny Hill, Mark Rickman, Tim Brittain, Todd Twilley, Gene Agan, Billy Sentell.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Garrett, Jimmy Graham & Tom Maddox.

Survivors include his wife, Charlia Maddox Pierce; son, Colton Graham (Katlynn) Pierce of Centre; daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Pierce (Nathan) Wehunt of Centre; mother, Evelyn Graham Pierce; granddaughter, Phoenix Hope Pierce.

Mr. Pierce was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late Ollen James Pierce, he was a Manufacturer at Bekaert Industries and was a member of New Prospect #2 Baptist Church.