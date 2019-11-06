Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Precision Machining and Manufacturing program on the Floyd County Campus and Whitfield Murray Campus was presented with a cumulative gift of $22,000 from the Gene Haas Foundation to be used for student scholarships.

“We are very fortunate to be a partner of the Haas Technical Education centers and a recipient of the Gene Haas Foundation grants,” Philip Shirley, Precision Machining and Manufacturing instructor said. “They have contributed over $60,000 to the GNTC foundation to date and over the past three years every student in the program has benefited from the funds.”

The scholarships will be given to students that plan to enroll, or are currently enrolled, in a machining-based program at GNTC. The criteria for receiving a Gene Haas scholarship will be determined by the program instructor or a committee that includes the instructor. The grant cannot be used to purchase equipment, machines, or simulators.

“On behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation here in Georgia, we are pleased to contribute and support the new campus here in Dalton,” Haas specialist David Aycock said. “We wish for continued growth and expansion of the machining department as well as successful outreach to all the industries surrounding the local community in Whitfield and Floyd counties.”

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,499 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 5,286 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.