Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 1 Field Office arrested Paulding County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Sorrells, age 48, this week for two counts of Child Molestation and Violation of Oath of Office. The investigation was initiated on November 14, 2019 by the GBI at the request of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office after an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor was made to the sheriff’s office. Sorrells was employed as a Detective at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and was assigned to the juvenile investigation’s division. Sorrells was immediately placed on administrative leave at the onset of the investigation and was terminated from employment upon his arrest. Sorrells was taken into custody and booked at the Paulding County jail without incident.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI at 706/624-1424