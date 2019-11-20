This year is our 22nd Annual Sheriff Santa Program. We at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the Rome/Floyd Fire Department in order to provide the best Christmas for Floyd County’s children that we can. We had over 650 children signed up this year and we need your help!

We are asking Floyd County citizens to donate unopened/unwrapped toys or winter accessories, such as coats, gloves, toboggans, ear muffs, and socks for our children this year. Private donations are encouraged to be geared towards children ages 10-16. Other charitable organizations help provide assistance for younger children although all donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated!

The cutoff date for donations is December 12th and toys will be distributed on December 14th.

Collection bins are located in the Administration Lobby at the Floyd County Jail at 2526 New Calhoun Hwy or in the Rome/Floyd Fire Administrative Building at 409 E 12th St.

Our Deputies and Fire Fighters are also going to be donating toys and time this year for our program. We know their generosity will show up and show out!

The Sheriff Santa Program provides children ages 0 – 16 years with Christmas gifts and winter accessories and has been one of Sheriff Burkhalter’s most rewarding community programs. “Our children deserve to have a great Christmas and even though giving gifts isn’t what the season is about, it’s nice to be able to put a smile on their faces.” said Sheriff Burkhalter.