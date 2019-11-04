Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will debut a new campus tour series at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. this Saturday (Nov. 9.)

Over the next year, Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will offer a series of tours to give participants a deeper understanding of the growth of Berry’s campus. The four tours will explore the development of the schools, starting with the buildings first constructed after the college was founded in 1902. The first tour will be a walking tour of The Boys Industrial School locations beginning at the Hoge Building. The tour is about a mile in length over uneven terrain.

The remaining tours are scheduled for 2020 and the specific dates will be announced in January. Visitors will have the opportunity to visit the original campus structures built for The Martha Berry School for Girls, the mountain campus schools, and finish with Berry College’s Main Campus.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for non-Berry students. Admission is free for Berry students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Refreshments will be provided.

Space for the tours is limited. To pre-register, email [email protected] or call 706-368-6776.