Eileen Schultz Bohannon, age 89 of the Oostanaula Community died Tuesday, November 12 at her residence.

Eileen was born, February 9, 1930 in Chicago, a daughter of the late Arthur Fred Schultz and Elizabeth Viole Crownwall Schultz. Also, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lee Bohannon in 2006 and a son Scott Bohannon in 1989.

Eileen had lived in Gordon County since 1971. She was a member of the local American Legion Ladies’s Auxillary, the V.F.W. She was an adult Boy Scout Leader with her husband Jesse, and was a member of the Oostanaula Baptist Church.

Eileen is survived by her son, Dale Bohannon and his wife, Vickie; daughters, Brenda Brake and her husband Charles and Dotti Payne; one brother, Art Schultz; three sisters, Lois Martino, Joan Gurtafik and Miki Bruckman; grandchildren, Alan Squires, Tim Brake and his wife Diana, Tony Brake and his wife Brandy, Beth Maddox and her husband Joe, Chase Bohannon and his wife Kathryn, Conner Bohannon and his wife, Brittany; great grandchildren, Shyann Maddox, Shala Maddox, Sophie Bohannon, Emma Bohannon, Hazel Bohannon, Theodore Bohannon, Karanne Brake, Denise Brake, Anthony Brake and Tiffany Goforth.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 15 at the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 9:00 Thursday at the funeral home.

Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of Eileen Schultz Bohannon.

