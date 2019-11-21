Coach Todd Wheeler Announces Resignation After Seven Years as Coosa High Head Football Coach

After seven seasons, Todd Wheeler has resigned as Coosa High School’s (CHS) Head Football Coach.

Coach Wheeler submitted his letter of resignation to the school following the end of the 2019 season. Although he will no longer be leading CHS’s football team, Wheeler will continue in his roles as CHS’s business technology teacher and as an assistant soccer coach.

A Pepperell High School alumnus, Coach Wheeler has been dedicated to Floyd County athletics for more than 28 years. Most recently, Wheeler was the football team’s offensive coordinator before being promoted to head football coach in 2013.

“At this point in my career, I need to look at what’s best for the program, and I believe now is the opportune time to pass the baton,” said Wheeler. “It would be to the best benefit of CHS and this young group of football players to allow a new head coach to come in now and establish themselves early, instead of having to start all over when I retire in a year or two.”

“His leadership as a mentor to both our students and coaches has truly made a difference in our athletics program,” said CHS Principal La Donna Turrentine. “Although he’s leaving the football team, we know Coach Wheeler will continue his dedication to Coosa High School, and, for that, we are very grateful.”

Knowing how important this role is not only for Eagle Fans but more importantly for CHS student-athletes, Mrs. Turrentine’s goal is to have a new head football coach in place as early as mid-January but no later than the beginning of Spring Practice.

“Coach Wheeler has been an asset to Floyd County Schools since he was a student-athlete,” said Floyd County Schools Director of Student Services Dr. Glenn White. “He’s served in coaching positions at all four of our high schools and has done a fantastic job. I think the world of him and truly I appreciate all he’s done as a coach and an athlete for our school system.”

Highlights of Wheeler’s career as CHS head football coach include the 2014 season when the team had three shutout games for the first time since 1990, hosted and won a playoff game for the first time since 2003, finished as region runner-up, and Coach Wheeler was named Region 7-AA Coach of the Year and Northwest Georgia coach of the year. He also led the team to three playoff appearances, was named the 2019 Most Positive Boys Coach for Northwest Georgia, and has had 13 players to sign football and education scholarships during his time as head coach.

The job posting will go live tomorrow morning. Anyone who is interested in applying for the position will be able to do so by visiting the Floyd County Schools’ website, www.floydboe.net, and clicking on the “Work at Floyd County Schools” Quick Link button