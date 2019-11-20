As part of his senior project, Coosa High School student Judson Wilson,

has organized a blood drive for the community on Saturday, November

23 at the KC Food Store in Cave Spring (10 Rome Road) from

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Judson is passionate and dedicated about advocating and educating not only his classmates but also the community about the need for blood donations.Blood collections go down but usage goes up during the holidays.



As the sole provider of blood and blood products for area hospitals, including Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center, Blood Assurance is dependent on the community to help ensure local patients

have what they need, when they need it this holiday season.



Judson’s partnership at this crucial time is much appreciated.Donors can schedule an appointment for this drive by going online to

bloodassurance.org/judson, by calling 800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777.



Donors must be 18 years of age, 16 and 17 with parental consent, weigh over 110 lbs. and be in general good health to donate. For more information on blood donation, visit bloodassurance.org.