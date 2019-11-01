On Wednesday a Collinsville man was arrested on a rape charge.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, on Tuesday a child reported to a parent that a family member had engaged in inappropriate behavior. After an interview with the suspect, the suspicions were confirmed.

35 year old Joseph Daniel Johnson of Collinsville was charged with Rape 1st Degree. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center with no bond.

“Due to the nature of these cases, very little information can be released about this incident.”