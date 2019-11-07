Clem Kreye, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at a local hospital.

Clem was born in Wabasha, Minnesota on July 9, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Leona Kreye, his brother Norman Kreye, and his first wife, Margaret (Liedtke) Kreye, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Kreye, sisters, Carol (Edmund) Thornton, Phyllis Kennebeck, Lucinda (Jon) Peters and brother Bruce Kreye. Beloved father of Karen (John) Dery, Donald (Shari) Kreye, Katherine (Todd Ernest) Wagner, and David (Sherry) Kreye. Devoted grandfather of Kelli Dery, Samantha Dery, Joseph (Sierra Topp) Kreye, Matthew Kreye, Hannah Kreye, Cassandra (Haden Smith) Wagner, Jonathon Wagner, Gregory Wagner, Alexandria Kreye and Jackson Kreye. Loving great-grandfather of Justin Debranski, and Cooper Wagner. Clem is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Clem graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He worked at Fairmont Railway Motors in Fairmont, Minnesota until 1978. He moved his family to Oak Creek, WI to further his career as an engineer with Nordco in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Clem and Margaret retired to Rome, Georgia.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his wonderful neighbors who were not only good friends, but assisted Clem and Virginia so much, especially in his final months.

Service will be at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church,12235 Old Rockford Road, Plymouth, Minnesota on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation is at 12 PM with a service at 1 PM. Light refreshments will follow. Interment will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St Felix Cemetery in Wabasha, Minnesota at 11 AM.

Family is requesting donations to the Lions Club of Oak Creek, Wisconsin in lieu of flowers.

