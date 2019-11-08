During their 3rd Annual Fall Conference, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that the City of Rome had received a $600,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). This grant will support Rome’s River District Revitalization project, which will upgrade water and sewer infrastructure within the River District to stimulate private investment and redevelopment within the Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone. These funds will be administered through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA).



